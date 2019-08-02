Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Over 18,000 Scouts Climb Out of Comfort Zone at Boulder Cove

Anna SaundersBy Aug 01, 2019, 20:37 pm

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – Boulder Cove is home to the large rock and repel walls at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. It’s a place where thousands of scouts have been coming throughout the Jamboree to face their fears. 

“Climbing in scouting is all about encouraging these scouts to push themselves past their comfort zones to go beyond where they feel safe and push beyond those boundaries and that’s a growth experience,” Deputy Climbing Lead Jim Ganley said.

For some, they come to enjoy a sport they’ve always loved and for others, they come to try something new for the first time. 

“I don’t do this,” Alka Thakre, an International Service Team member from India, said. “I think I don’t do this, but I’m going there and this man said, ‘Yes you do this. You will. You go and do this.’ And I’m climbing. I’m so happy.”

