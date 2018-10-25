Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Over 16,000 Voters Cast Ballots For The First Day of Early Voting

Terell BaileyBy Oct 25, 2018, 19:12 pm

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) – Over 16,000 people took to the polls for the first day of early voting in West Virginia.

Secretary of State Mac Warner released that 16,750 registered voters cast their ballots on Wednesday, October 24th the first official day of early voting.

Here is a breakdown of how each political party voted

  • 7,651 were Democrats
  • 6,372  Republicans
  • 2,369  Unaffiliated
  • 158  Other

In southern West Virginia Mercer County had the highest number of early voters at 721, next was Raleigh County at 619, while Greenbrier and Fayette Counties were tied for third as they both had 367 votes.

For a full list of all 55 counties click here 

Terell Bailey

