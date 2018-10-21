Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Over 10,000 Without Power In Our Area Due To Strong Winds
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Over 10,000 Without Power In Our Area Due To Strong Winds

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 20, 2018, 23:47 pm

26
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Thousands are without power across our area due to strong winds.

According to Appalachian Power, over 10,000 customers are in the dark. Raleigh, Fayette, and Greenbrier counties have the most outages. Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell Counties are seeing some outages, too.

Strong winds due to a cold front have knocked down trees and power lines.  Wind gusts have been as high as 60mph and will continue to stay strong throughout the night.

Temperatures will drop into the 30’s but with the wind factored in, it will feel like the 20’s, and teens in the highest elevations.

Previous PostThe Fifth Quarter: Nicholas County vs Independence
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X