Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Over 100 Indicted In Raleigh County
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Over 100 Indicted In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy May 23, 2019, 16:15 pm

48
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Those indicted in Raleigh County include charges of child abuse, murder, burglary, arson, embezzlement, malicious wounding, and more.

You can see the full list of those indicted below:

MAY 2019 PAPER LIST
Previous PostGreenbrier Announces 2019 Tennis Classic Field
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X