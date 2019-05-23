Over 100 Indicted In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Those indicted in Raleigh County include charges of child abuse, murder, burglary, arson, embezzlement, malicious wounding, and more.
You can see the full list of those indicted below:MAY 2019 PAPER LIST
By Tyler Barker
May 23, 2019
