Over 100 indicted in Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerSep 17, 2019, 12:02 pm
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Over 100 people have been indicted in Raleigh County.
A grand jury has returned indictments for the September term for charges ranging from murder, burglary, grand larceny, malicious wounding, DUI causing death, child neglect, arson, and more.
You can see the full list of those indicted below:
SEPTEMBER 2019 PAPER LISt
