OUTLaw and ACLU of WVU Law to hold TRANSforming Appalachia

MORGANTOWN, WV – OUTLaw, WVU College of Law’s LGBTQIA+ Student Advocacy Group, and ACLU of WVU Law will host TRANSforming Appalachia, a multi-disciplinary panel on what it means to be transgender in Appalachia.

The panel will be held in the Event Hall of the WVU College of Law from 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The event is free and open to the public, food and refreshments will be served.

Moderator:

 Ellen Rodrigues, Assistant Director of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center

Panelists include:

 Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, West Virginia House of Delegates

 Loree Stark, Legal Director of ACLU of WV

 Danielle Stewart, Fairness WV and Beckley Human Rights Commission

 Allison Barnhardt

 Jamie Davenport

 Max Johnson

About OUTLaw:

OUTLaw is the WVU College of Law’s LGBTQIA+ student advocacy organization. It serves to foster open communication and networking between gay and straight communities while educating students on gay rights issues. OUTlaw annually hosts renowned guest speakers on LGBT issues.

About ACLU of WVU Law:

ACLU of WVU Law is the law school’s subchapter of ACLU of WV and helps to facilitate a broad understanding and appreciation of civil liberties while also encouraging the protection of civil liberties.