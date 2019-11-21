Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Original Gerber baby celebrates 93rd birthday

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2019, 07:12 am

(ABC 7) The original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, celebrated her 93rd birthday on Wednesday.

Cook was just 4 months old when her newborn face became famous.

In 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face to represent their baby food advertising campaign.

According to the company’s website, some artists submitted elaborate oil paintings, but one artist, Dorothy Hope Smith, an artist who specialized in children’s portraits and who just happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a simple charcoal sketch and offered to elaborate on it if it was accepted.

Gerber executives said they couldn’t resist the adorable baby face and selected the classic drawing as is.

Cook began appearing on Gerber products in 1928 and became the company’s official trademark in 1931.

After growing up, Cook worked as an English teacher for most of her life.

