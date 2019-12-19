Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Organizers invite community members to help search for missing woman in Raleigh County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Organizers invite community members to help search for missing woman in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 18, 2019, 22:41 pm

48
0

RALEIGH COUTNY, WV (WOAY) – A group of organizers are inviting the community to join their ground search for a woman who went missing in Raleigh County.

The ground search will start at 9 am Friday morning, December 20, and could continue into Saturday.

Those interested in joining the search for Patricia Pack is encouraged to meet at the hard road, where the wide gravel roads turns off coming gown into the Lillybrook section of Raleigh County.

Organizers will have a few ATV’s and anyone who is able to walk are willing to walk in assigning with search efforts.

Right now, there are no leads and Packs truck was found in the Lillybrook area, along with her belongings. She was reported missing on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Sandwiches and hot and cold drinks will be available to those volunteering.

Previous PostLady Bobcats Win at Midland Trail
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X