Organizers announce corned beef, cabbage dinner

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Alderson Main Street scheduled their third Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner for March 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alderson Community Center.

“People have told me they look forward to this every year,” said AMS president Judy Lohmeyer . “Come, join your neighbors, enjoy great food, and support an organization which works for Alderson.”

The organization hopes to give the opportunity for all to channel their “inner Irish” with a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $10 per adult and $5 for kids 6-12 years old. Kids 5 years old and younger free.

With “chef” Rich Lohmeyer in charge of the kitchen and a willing crew of AMS members and friends, a delicious dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, drink, and dessert will be served. Take out dinners are also available.