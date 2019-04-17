Oral Surgeons Give Students Free Wisdom Teeth Extractions to Help Support Steep College Costs

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia has the highest rate of student loan defaults, according to data released by the Department of Education. Economists in West Virginia say the high default rates reflect rising college costs including skyrocketing tuition, growing room and board fees and expensive textbooks. Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery launched a new program to help students struggling with the cost of higher education by offering free wisdom teeth extractions to offset college expenses. Students can apply on Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery’s website from April 17 to April 30. Two students will be selected and announced on May 1.

Education is a necessity for individual economic opportunity. In fact, by 2020, an estimated two-thirds of job openings will require higher education or training, yet nearly half of students who begin college won’t finish within six years due to the financial burden and steep college costs, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Not only is tuition the highest it’s ever been, but non-tuition expenses are a huge part of college affordability and affect students’ perceptions of whether or not they can afford college,” said Jack Krajekian, DMD, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery. “Through the Wisdom For Wisdom program, we feel we can make a difference in students’ lives by giving them this opportunity to focus on their higher education and not have to worry about paying for medical bills.”

The application period runs from April 17 to April 30. To apply, students will watch a short video about the wisdom teeth removal procedure and take a quiz. Applicants will also submit a 250-word essay about what they learned. Students interested in applying can visit: https://www.mtstateoms.com/. Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery will give program updates on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mtstateoms. The two awarded students will be announced on May 1.

About Wisdom Teeth

Wisdom teeth are the last set of molars to develop in the back four corners of the mouth. However, it’s possible to develop less or more than four wisdom teeth. In most cases, it is recommended that wisdom teeth should be removed to prevent serious health issues from arising. Wisdom teeth are large and often do not have enough room to grow in their proper position in the dental arch. Oral surgeons are the most qualified for this procedure due to extensive schooling and training and have experience in various forms of anesthesia.

About Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures and several options for facial and cosmetic surgery. Drs. Jack Krajekian, John Brock, James Henderson, Kenneth Klamut, Martin Salgueiro, Italo Di Prisco, Steven Ledford, and Jose Ravelo are all board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons with years of experience to provide the highest quality of care for each patient. Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery proudly serves Charleston, Hurricane, Huntington, Parkersburg and Beckley, West Virginia.