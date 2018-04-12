Opportunity for Free Fishing Pole and Tackle Kit at Fayette County Trout Derby for Kids

FAYETTEVILLE– Kids who love to fish get ready for a trout derby taking place this month in Fayette County.

The event will take place on April 21st beginning at 8:30 am at the Fayette County Park. The event is open to kids ages 3 to 14 and they must be accompanied by an adult. Adults are not allowed to fish but they can assist with baiting and hooking. There is a two trout limit.

In order to get kids out and active, the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will give a free fishing pole and tackle kit to the first 100 kids who register. Registration begins at 8:30 am.

