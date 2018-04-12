Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Opportunity for Free Fishing Pole and Tackle Kit at Fayette County Trout Derby for Kids
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Opportunity for Free Fishing Pole and Tackle Kit at Fayette County Trout Derby for Kids

Rachel AyersBy Apr 12, 2018, 22:38 pm

0
0

FAYETTEVILLE–  Kids who love to fish get ready for a trout derby taking place this month in Fayette County.

The event will take place on April 21st beginning at 8:30 am at the Fayette County Park. The event is open to kids ages 3 to 14 and they must be accompanied by an adult. Adults are not allowed to fish but they can assist with baiting and hooking. There is a two trout limit.

In order to get kids out and active, the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will give a free fishing pole and tackle kit to the first 100 kids who register. Registration begins at 8:30 am.

Comments

comments

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: