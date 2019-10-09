Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Opioid makers latest legal woe? A West Virginia handyman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A small home improvement company in West Virginia is taking on the nation’s opioid giants in a lawsuit blaming the drug makers for a rise in insurance costs.

The handymen at Al Marino Inc. filed the federal class action suit last week in U.S. District Court against Purdue Pharma, Johnson &amp; Johnson and a host of other companies.

The case claims the drug businesses created a public health crisis that increased the need for expensive medical treatments, leading to skyrocketing insurance costs in West Virginia. It seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit is one of thousands seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for an opioid crisis that has killed more than 400,000 people in the last two decades.

