Operator selected for new Harper Road Chick-fil-A location, opening in November

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY –Operator Richard Jarrell has been selected as franchisee of Beckley’s newest Chick-fil-A at 100 Hylton Ln., placing him amongst a rare group of Operators across the chain to own three Chick-fil-A locations.

The number six seems to be a milestone marker for Jarrell – it was six years after Jarrell was selected as a Chick-fil-A Operator that he and his wife Beth, were given the opportunity to move back to their hometown of Beckley to open Beckley Galleria, the city’s firststand-alone Chick-fil-A location off Eisenhower Drive. Six years later he became a multi-unit Operator with the 2012 awarding of the Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall. Now six years later, he will open the Chick-fll-A restaurant at Harper Road which is slated to open in November.

Jarrell, who will be hiring upwards of 90 team members forhis Harper Road staff, is currently looking to fill leadership positions. In the fall he will continue to interview for additional full and part-time opportunities in all areas of the restaurant including leadership development, hospitality, drive-thru specialists, catering and training. Interested applicants are invited to visit cfabeckleyjobs.com and can follow the restaurant at https://www.facebook.com/CFAHarperRoad for updates.

Named one of the “best places to work” by Glassdoor, Chick-fil-A is known for hiring, developing and retaining talent, offering a supportive workplace with opportunities for leadership development, respect for work-life balance and competitive wages. Chick-fil-A restaurant team members appreciate having Sundays off, flexible schedules, and the family atmosphere fostered at the restaurant. Other benefits include scholarships for continuing education.

Chick-fil-A team members are eligible for the chain’s initiative, Remarkable Futures, which this year awarded $14.5 million in annual scholarships to more than 5,700 team members. Ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, the scholarships are based on leadership, community involvement and academic achievement. Jarrell’s two other locations, Beckley Galleria and Crossroads Mall, awarded eight team members scholarships totaling over $17,000 this year alone. Over the years, Chick-fil-A, which employs more than 75,000 people through corporate positions and franchised locations, has provided more than $60 million to help pay for college.