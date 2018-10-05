Operator of the R and L Carriers driver arrested after crashing on I-77, killing two

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- James Richard Crandall, the operator of the R and L Carriers semi-tractor trailer was arrested and criminally charged in connection with the crash that occurred on August 16th that killed two West Virginia Parkways Authority Employees and injured one.

This crash occurred south along I77 in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County, where three West Virginia Parkway Authority Employees were involved.

Nathan Thompson along with Richard Lambert died and Ethan Kestner survived injuries, as a result of this crash.

Crandall was charged with the following Misdemeanors: two counts of Negligent Homicide, Failure to Maintain Control, Reckless Driving, Unsafe Vehicle on the Highway and Following Too Closely. Crandall was arraigned and released on a $50,000.00 Bond. This investigation is ongoing and being investigated by Corporal C.I. Fields.