Operation Mountaineer Highway Update: New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A New Jersey man pleaded guilty for his participation in a drug trafficking operation in Fayette County, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. James Terry, 38, of East Orange, New Jersey, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Oak Hill Police Department.

“Operation Mountaineer Highway shut down a significant DTO responsible for bringing large amounts of oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, meth and cocaine into our central and southern counties,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Terry is one of the 12 defendants charged by federal indictment as a result of the very thorough investigation conducted by law enforcement.”

Terry admitted that between October 2017 and September 2018, he worked with other members of a drug trafficking organization operating between Fayette County, West Virginia and New Jersey to distribute oxycodone pills. It was established that on May 31, 2018, Terry distributed over 500 oxycodone pills to another member of the drug trafficking organization in Fayette County, West Virginia. Terry obtained the oxycodone tablets in New Jersey and transported them to West Virginia. It was further established that on June 20, 2018 he was driving a car again transporting oxycodone pills from New Jersey to West Virginia. It was the plan to deliver the pills to the same member of the drug trafficking organization in West Virginia to be redistributed and sold illegally in the Southern District of West Virginia for profit. Prior to delivering the pills to West Virginia, the car Terry was driving was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police. During the traffic stop, approximately 997 oxycodone pills were recovered. The pills were hidden in a secret compartment, commonly referred to as a trap.

Terry faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000.00 fine when he is sentenced on October 3, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin.