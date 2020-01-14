Operation Mountaineer Highway Update: Final defendant pleads guilty to federal drug crime

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man pled guilty today for his participation in a drug trafficking operation in Fayette County, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Bobby Mack, Jr., 39, from Scarbro, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. Mack is the twelfth and final defendant to enter a guilty plea as a result of Operation Mountaineer Highway, an extensive investigation into drug trafficking in the Fayette County area. Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Oak Hill Police Department.

“182 grams of heroin. Firearms. $343,097 in drug proceeds,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Mack was part of a significant drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing massive amounts of deadly drugs in southern West Virginia. All of the defendants charged as part of Operation Mountaineer Highway now stand convicted of their crimes. Responding to the opiate crisis with tough law enforcement has been, and will remain, a priority for me and my office. We are achieving remarkable results.”

Mack admitted that he participated in the drug trafficking organization by supplying heroin to a co-conspirator. More specifically Mack admitted that on July 16, 2018, he distributed 182 grams of heroin to co-conspirator. After Mack distributed the heroin, the co-conspirator was stopped by law enforcement officers and admitted that he had obtained the heroin from Mack at Mack’s residence in Scarbro. Based on this information, officers obtained a search warrant for Mack’s residence. While conducting the search warrant, officers located items commonly used in drug distribution, three firearms, and approximately $343,097 dollars in cash. As part of the plea agreement, Mack agreed to forfeit to the United States the firearms which he was prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction, as well as the $343,097.

Mack faces at least 5 years in federal prison and a $5,000,000.00 fine when he is sentenced on April 9, 2020.

Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy D. Boggess and Andrew J. Tessman are in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin.