Operation Mountaineer Highway Update: Fayette County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that a Fayette County man was sentenced in federal court on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, and a quantity of oxycodone.

Eric Coleman, 21, of Scarbro, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Oak Hill Police Department.

“Every dad should be a good role model to their kid,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Sadly, this new felon’s dad wasn’t a role model at all, but rather a drug dealer. Now this 21-year-old is a felon with a two year prison sentence and tough prospects for the future. It’s a terrible tale and it happens too often. But the lack of a role model and a tough childhood is no excuse for criminal behavior. If you break the law, I’m going to prosecute you regardless of how sad your tale is or how tough your childhood was.”

At an earlier hearing, it was established that during the time period between October 2017, and July 31, 2018, Coleman assisted his father and other members of a drug trafficking organization in distributing oxycodone, heroin, and methamphetamine. Coleman previously admitted to law enforcement that he was assisting his father in distributing quantities of oxycodone in Fayette County. It was further established that during this time period, Coleman also distributed over 100 grams of heroin, and more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Most of the distributions of controlled substances occurred at the Coleman’s residence in Scarbro. The prosecution of Coleman culminated from a joint investigation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies known as Mountaineer Highway.

Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy D. Boggess and Andrew J. Tessman handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.