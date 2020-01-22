Operation Mountaineer Highway suspect sentenced

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Mauzy announced today that one of the suspects arrested as part of Operation Mountaineer Highway was sentenced on Jan 16.

Jason Canaday, 36, of Harvey, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Canaday received 10 years for conspiracy and an additional five years after admitting he was a repeat offender.

In October 2019, Canaday was convicted of conspiracy to redistribute heroin. Canaday was charged as part of “Operation Mountaineer Highway,” a multi-agency law enforcement effort that led to the arrest of over 20 heroin redistributors in Fayette County.

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Campbell.