Operation Mountaineer Highway, Major Drug Take Down In Fayette County, Defendants Appear in Federal Court

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that four individuals charged as part of Operation Mountaineer Highway appeared in federal court.

“Operation Mountaineer Highway dismantled a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that was wreaking havoc in our southern West Virginia counties,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As you can see by these cases, this DTO was peddling a full smorgasbord of illicit drugs. This takedown took dozens of dealers and significant quantities of drugs off the streets – a job well done by our law enforcement partners.”

Carla Remy, 41, of Oak Hill, and Terry Remy, 40, of Scarbro, who were formerly married, were both sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. Both Carla Remy and Terry Remy previously admitted to participating in a drug trafficking organization by supplying methamphetamine to at least one other member of the organization knowing it was the purpose and intent of that individual to redistribute the methamphetamine in and around the Southern District of West Virginia. At the plea hearings, it was established that both defendants made several trips to South Carolina to purchase methamphetamine, and then returned to West Virginia to distribute the drugs in and around Fayette County. It was further established that the defendants made between 8 and 10 trips to South Carolina. On July 8, 2018, a West Virginia State Trooper stopped the car driven by Carla Remy for speeding as it was returning from South Carolina. Terry Remy was a passenger in the car. During a search of the car, law enforcement officers found 333.78 grams of methamphetamine. Carla Remy admitted the methamphetamine had been purchased in South Carolina and the plan was to sell it in West Virginia. As part of the plea, the car being used by the Remys on July 8, 2018, has been forfeited to the United States.

Eric Coleman, 21, and John D. Toney, also known as “JD,” 19, both from Scarbro, both entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, and a quantity of oxycodone. Toney admitted that from October 2017 through July 31, 2018, that he participated in a drug trafficking organization that distributed oxycodone, heroin, and methamphetamine in Fayette County, West Virginia. Toney admitted that during this time period, he participated in the distribution of oxycodone pills, assisted other members of the drug trafficking organization in acquiring over 100 grams of heroin on July 16, 2018, and further admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. In a separate hearing, it was established that Eric Coleman also participated in the same drug trafficking organization. It was determined that during the time period between October 2017, and July 31, 2018, Coleman assisted his father and Toney in distributing oxycodone, heroin, and methamphetamine. Coleman previously admitted to law enforcement that he was assisting his father in distributing quantities of oxycodone in Fayette County. It was further established that during this time period, Coleman also distributed over 100 grams of heroin, and more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Most of the distributions of controlled substances occurred at the Coleman’s residence in Scarbro.

Both Toney and Coleman face a mandatory minimum period of five years and up to forty years in prison and a $5,000,000.00. Coleman is scheduled for sentencing on July 10, 2019 and Toney is scheduled for sentencing on July 25, 2019.

The investigation dubbed Operation Mountaineer Highway stretched from West Virginia to South Carolina and New Jersey and resulted in federal and state charges being brought against a total of 38 individuals, with 12 defendants being charged in federal indictments. Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Oak Hill Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecutions. The hearings were held before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin.