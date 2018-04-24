FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Operation Christmas Child Is Looking For Volunteers
By Daniella HankeyApr 24, 2018, 11:08 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Although Christmas is far away, one local organization known as Operation Christmas Child has started looking for volunteers.
Since 1993, the organization has delivered over 157 million shoeboxes to more than 160 countries.
But, in order to accomplish that mission they must have volunteers to help.
Volunteers can be any age- the youngest being thirteen.
If you are interested in volunteering you can contact Lisa Belcher at 304-809-2655.
