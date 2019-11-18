Operation Christmas Child happening Now

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse an International Christian relief organization. They pack shoe boxes filled with gifts and hygiene products for impoverished children all over the world.

There have also been success stories of where kids that received theses boxes came back and said thank you. “We’ve had children who have come back when they were older who received a shoe box and it changed their lives, they got their own hair brush and toothbrush,” said Debbie Vanaman Relay Center Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

Community relations coordinator Marlene says she was inspired to donate and get involved after hearing a touching story of a child from an African country who received a shoe box. “I went and saw Alex here at First Baptist Church, and he just made an amazing impact. He is probably in his 20s and it was just very uplifting. He received several shoe-boxes in his life and it made him happy.”

Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoe boxes to children in almost two hundred countries countries.