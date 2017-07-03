Opening Day of 2017 Greenbrier Classic

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – After two years of waiting, the Greenbrier Classic is back in Southern West Virginia.

Players arrived at the Old White TPC Monday impressed at how quickly the course was restored after the June 2016 floods.

Among those in the field are major champions Jimmy Walker and John Daly, while Capital High School alum, Marshall University, and two-time West Virginia Open champion Christian Brand will also play.

Practice rounds will continue Tuesday, with the official pro-am on Wednesday, and the first round set to start on Thursday.

In addition, we welcome Paloma Villicana to the WOAY Sports Team! She comes to Southern West Virginia from San Diego, and graduated from TCU.

