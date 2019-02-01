Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Open House At Concord University’s Beckley Campus Announced
EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Open House At Concord University’s Beckley Campus Announced

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 01, 2019, 11:48 am

21
0

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)  – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting an Open House at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus. The open house will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium.

The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center is located at 300 University Drive in Beaver, W.Va.

Along with hearing from admissions, professors, and alumni, there will be a student panel to answer any questions you may have. The day will start with an optional FAFSA workshop from noon to 5:30 p.m. Students may stop in anytime during these hours to have assistance completing their FAFSA. Light refreshments will be served at the open house.

The alumni speaker will be owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A Beckley and Board of Governors member (secretary) Richard Jarrell.

“We want to show our prospective commuters what Concord University has to offer them and how they can benefit from attending this campus,” stated Amy Walker, Admissions Counselor. “The Erma Byrd Center is more than just a convenient location, it is also known for its close-knit community.”

There is no cost to attend the open house. To register online please visit https://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley

Previous PostAbortion quickly becomes key issue in Virginia politics
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X