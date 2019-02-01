Open House At Concord University’s Beckley Campus Announced

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting an Open House at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus. The open house will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium.

The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center is located at 300 University Drive in Beaver, W.Va.

Along with hearing from admissions, professors, and alumni, there will be a student panel to answer any questions you may have. The day will start with an optional FAFSA workshop from noon to 5:30 p.m. Students may stop in anytime during these hours to have assistance completing their FAFSA. Light refreshments will be served at the open house.

The alumni speaker will be owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A Beckley and Board of Governors member (secretary) Richard Jarrell.

“We want to show our prospective commuters what Concord University has to offer them and how they can benefit from attending this campus,” stated Amy Walker, Admissions Counselor. “The Erma Byrd Center is more than just a convenient location, it is also known for its close-knit community.”

There is no cost to attend the open house. To register online please visit https://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley