Open Heart to serve Mexican Food Delights
By Daniella HankeyOct 13, 2018, 19:09 pm
7
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- A Mexican Festival of culinary delight will be served at Open Heart Ministries of Bluefield, W.Va., on Thursday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event will take place at the organization’s West Virginian Manor located at, 415 Federal Street, downtown Bluefield, W.Va.
Oversize baked potatoes are stuffed with your favorite Mexican delights, including Open Heart Ministries’ ever-popular Taco meat. Baked to perfection, the potato comes with a wide selection of toppings and good “stuff”.
Proceeds are dedicated to Open Heart Ministries’ homeless havens and a $7 donation is requested.
Orders can be made at (304) 323-2551.
