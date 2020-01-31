Open Heart Ministries serves lasagna dinners to help the homeless

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Providing food to hungry people is a big part of many church’s identities across the country and around the world.

Open Heart Ministries served lasagna dinners to help the homeless in downtown Bluefield. The fundraiser started at 11 a.m. Graced by God, Open Heart Ministries is a Christian-based non-profit community organization dedicated to assisting the homeless in the Bluefield area. The organization has served over 600 homeless people since 2006.

“It helps the homeless instead of having them on the street. And we help them we put them in transitional housing and help them get jobs and benefits that they may need,” said church member Sharon Justus.

Sharon Justus says the organization is in need of donations and volunteers. If you are interested in helping visit Open Heart Ministries in downtown Bluefield.