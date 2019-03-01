Open Heart Ministries Hosts Dinner Fundraiser

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Open Heart Ministries hosted a lasagna dinner on Friday to help fund it’s many projects and resources.

“Your dollar is going to somebody that might not have something to eat that night or a roof over their heads,” said board member Dominique Newbill. “Their money is going to truly help out their community.”

For just eight dollars, community members could purchase a meal that included lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. Every cent of the proceeds went into funding the organization.

“We’ve got houses we make sure that you have a bed you have a dresser–something homey,” said Newbill. “We want to make sure that although you might be down and out, we still care and people still care about you and your situation, so you’re not out there by yourself.”

If you missed Friday’s fundraiser, Open Heart Ministries is always accepting donations and looking for volunteers.