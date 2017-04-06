Open Heart Ministries Fundraiser

Advertisement



Open Heart Ministries of Bluefield will serve large, zesty taco salads as a fundraiser on Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its West Virginian Manor location at 415 Federal Street in downtown Bluefield.

All proceeds are dedicated to Open Heart Ministries’ Homeless Havens.

Taco salads will be served with dessert and a soda. An $8 donation is requested and orders can be made at (304) 323-2551. Local delivery is also available upon request.

Graced by God, Open Heart Ministries is a Christian-based, non-profit community alliance dedicated to assisting the homeless, irrespective of age, color, race, or religious affiliation.

