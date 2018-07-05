Open Auditions For The Pied Piper Are Coming To Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- Have you ever wanted to audition for a play or even The Pied Piper? Now is your opportunity for children to audition for the play.

Missoula Children’s Theatre is back in town this summer with an original musical adaptation of the classic tale, “The Pied Piper”.

Open auditions for this production will take place on Monday, July 16th -10:00am to12:00pm at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

Auditions are for children entering 1st grade through 12th grade for the 2018-19 school year.

Be sure to arrive 10 minutes early! For more information on open auditions you can visit: https://www.chuckmathenacenter.org/