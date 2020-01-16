Online local food marketplace platform offers free training classes

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An online platform is allowing local farmers to take their farming business to the next level.

The online farmers market is maintained by Turnrow Appalachian Collective and gives customers across Southern West Virginia access to locally grown food from producers. The free training class will teach local producers how to utilize Marketplace Platform to sell their food products online.

“In this class, they will learn how to register their farm on the online Marketplace. We will go through some tutorials on how to use that platform. And that we’ll give an example of what it looks like to have someone order your product and how to interface with the system,” said Farm Manager Susanna Wheeler.

The training class is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on January 23, 2020, at the Bellann Building in Oak Hill.