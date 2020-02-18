Online farmer’s market coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, March 6, Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective will host a community dinner and launch party at Arrowhead Bike Farm (8263 Gatewood Rd., Fayetteville, WV 25840). This event will celebrate the launch of the new Fayetteville Online Farmers Market drop-off/pick-up location at New Roots Community Farm (167 Wolf Creek Rd., Fayetteville, WV 25840).

Start time is 5:00 pm. There is no cost to attend the event, but donations are welcome.

Attendees will learn how to set up a Turnrow Online Farmers Market account that enables them to shop for fresh foods produced across the state. They will also enjoy meat and vegan chili, fresh baked bread, and winter greens salad prepared with ingredients from local and regional farmers. Live music by Matt Mullins and craft beer will round out the celebration. Many area farmers will be in attendance, and the community is invited to meet the folks who grow their food.

“Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective is pleased to partner with New Roots Community Farm to make the Online Farmers Market available to the Fayetteville area,” says Kelsey Abad, general manager at Turnrow.

Through this important partnership, farmers in and around Fayetteville now have a resource to sell their fresh products to customers in every corner of WV. And, customers in and around Fayetteville can now access a huge array of foods produced by farmers across WV.

For more information about the event, contact Kelsey Abad at kelsey@turnrowfarms.org.

About Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective

Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective is a coordinated group of farmers and organizations that market, sell, distribute, and process local products for customers across the region. Turnrow’s focus is “seed to box,” working with producers and buyers to bridge the necessary gap to fundamentally changing our approach to accessing local food.

Turnrow is the largest food collective in the state and serves a regional customer base that reaches beyond West Virginia into Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia. Approximately 100 farmers partner with Turnrow throughout the region to ensure fresh, quality food is distributed quickly and efficiently to buyers. To learn more about Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective visit TurnrowFarms.org

About New Roots Community Farm

A project of the Fayette County Resource Coordinator’s Office, New Roots Community Farm offers access to locally grown food, an opportunity for businesses to begin or expand farming operations, vocational training for farmers, community garden space, and a local food distribution site. Educational and community opportunities include but are not limited to program planning, infrastructure development, apprenticeship program, community engagement, crop planning, and planting, land leasing, local food distribution hub, and fall harvest. To learn more, contact Susanna Wheeler at susanna.l.wheeler@wv.gov.