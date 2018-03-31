FeaturedNewsWatchState
One Winning Ticket Sold In Friday’s Mega Millions $521 Million Jackpot
By Daniella HankeyMar 31, 2018, 11:19 am
(WOAY)- A single winning ticket was sold in Friday’s $521 million jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website.
The lucky ticket was sold to a player in New Jersey.
Strong sales pushed Saturday’s jackpot to an estimated $521 million ($317 million cash), making it the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game, and the largest since a $536 million prize was won in Indiana on July 8, 2016. Friday’s jackpot was also the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Six years ago, on March 30, 2012, the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won, a $656 million prize shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.
Friday’s jackpot had been growing since it was last won on Jan. 5, 2018 at $451 million. A 20-year-old Florida man claimed that prize.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1. The Megaplier was 3.
