The local organization, One Voice, will be hosting a Community Needs Closet this coming week.

The event will be held on July 8th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on South Kanawha street in Beckley.

There will be free clothing for adults and children, household items, shoes, and accessories for all in need, along with refreshments.

For more information, you can contact One Voice at 681-238-5724.

