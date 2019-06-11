Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Transported After Semi-Truck Strikes Pedestrian Along I-77

Terell Bailey Jun 11, 2019, 00:24 am

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is transported to Princeton Community Hospital after being struck by a semi-truck on I-77.

Mercer County dispatchers tell Newswatch, the incident happened around 10:40 P.M., on the southbound lanes near exit 9.

The driver reportedly phoned dispatchers describing how “someone walked in-front of the semi”. Dispatchers said the driver told them they couldn’t react in time to stop the truck.

As of 12:20 A.M., exit 9 is still closed until crews can clear the scene.

The injuries the pedestrian sustained are unknown. Names are not being released at this time.

Stick with Newswatch for further updates on this story. 

 

Terell Bailey

