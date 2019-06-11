One Transported After Semi-Truck Strikes Pedestrian Along I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is transported to Princeton Community Hospital after being struck by a semi-truck on I-77.

Mercer County dispatchers tell Newswatch, the incident happened around 10:40 P.M., on the southbound lanes near exit 9.

The driver reportedly phoned dispatchers describing how “someone walked in-front of the semi”. Dispatchers said the driver told them they couldn’t react in time to stop the truck.

As of 12:20 A.M., exit 9 is still closed until crews can clear the scene.

The injuries the pedestrian sustained are unknown. Names are not being released at this time.

