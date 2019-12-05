One Tank Trip to Daniel Vineyards

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) -Daniel Vineyards sits on a beautiful mountain in Crab Orchard. They offer locally made wine with a view.

“The vineyard has been here for about 30 years, we’re a fully estate vineyard which means we grow 100 percent of all our grapes,” said Chad Fox Winery Manager.

Daniel Vineyards has southern charm and hospitality. It’s like visiting your grandmothers house with a bohemian twist.

Alot of people think I don’t know what to do when I go to a winery but there is a lot of things to do. A lot of photographers come out to enjoy the property and we also offer craft beers, ” said Fox.

Daniels vineyard will allow you to sit back and wine down