Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News One Tank Trip to Daniel Vineyards
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

One Tank Trip to Daniel Vineyards

AvatarBy Dec 05, 2019, 18:47 pm

3
0

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) -Daniel Vineyards sits on a beautiful mountain in Crab Orchard. They offer locally made wine with a view.

“The vineyard has been here for about 30 years, we’re a fully estate vineyard which means we grow 100 percent of all our grapes,” said Chad Fox Winery Manager.

Daniel Vineyards has southern charm and hospitality. It’s like visiting your grandmothers house with a bohemian twist.

Alot of people think I don’t know what to do when I go to a winery but there is a lot of things to do. A lot of photographers come out to enjoy the property and we also offer craft beers, ” said Fox.

Daniels vineyard will allow you to sit back and wine down

 

Avatar

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X