ONE TANK TRIP: SUMMERSVILLE LAKE RETREAT
By Matt BullockMay 16, 2019, 11:21 am
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Do you love exploring the wild and wonderful that is West Virginia. Then you have to come check the Summersville Lighthouse in Summersville.
” The lighthouse is a 104 foot four and 7 inches or so I was telling somebody during its inauguration. When the guys who built it with me corrected me it is a 107 foot and four inches. So we have a little discrepancy, so we like to say it’s over 100 feet” said Steve Keblesh the president of Summersville Lake Retreat.
As we climbed the stairs 100 feet to the top; let me just tell you, even though it is a workout to get to the top. you get rewarded with one of the most stunning views you can get in southern West Virginia.
“It’s incredible, we have a three county view that overlooks the largest lake in the state. We overlook Gauley Mountain, you should come up and see it” said Steve
There is a lot to do here at the Summersville Lake Retreat than just touring the lighthouse. “Camping, cabins, we do family reunions, we rent boats. everything from stand up paddle-boards, kayaks, canoes, on up to the ten passenger pontoon boats. So come on up enjoy the lake for the day or make it a long weekend we’ll accommodate you” said Steve
So if you love the outdoors, you can easily have a wonderful time here at the Summersville Lake Retreat. And the best part is that you can get here in just one tank of gas.
