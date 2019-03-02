One Tank Trip: Secret Sandwich Society

If you are trying to look for plans on Friday nights. You have to come check secret sandwich society in Fayetteville.

“Uh secret sandwich society you know we try to make everything as much as we can from scratch. We try to use to all fresh ingredients as much as we can” said Lewis Rhinehart, the owner of Secret Sandwich Society and The Grove.

This is freshest restaurant as it can be. “Everything is made in house, we make our own pickles, we make our own ketchup, all of our dressings, sauces, desserts everything is made here are in house. Very prep intensive, we try to use local ingredients when available with the recipes we do” said Lewis.

They also have meteorologist Matt Bullock’s personal favorite sandwich. “Our featured sandwich right now is Reuben. You know it’s a classic sandwich with our take. You know we use a thick cut rye, our thousand island dressing made here in house, we use pastrami, lot of people use corn beef, we use pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese. It’s a delicious one of our most popular featured sandwich which is probably going to make the menu” said Lewis

And get this, If the wait is too long at the restaurant or if your looking something to do after eating just walk upstairs to the Grove which is part of secret sandwich society. “The grove is our upstairs area from the restaurant um where on street level on Keller avenue in Fayetteville. This is our live music, art event space, tap house, lounge, kind of a versatile little space we can use for anything that we need” said Lewis.

They even have live music here on Friday nights. “Friday, Saturday nights 8 to 11 o clock it’s usually a five dollar cover, we have all the way from local bands, local bands right here in Fayetteville, lots of West Virginia bands, but we also have bands coming from up and down the east coast” said Lewis.

So if you are looking at place to eat or listen to some great music, you have to check secret sandwich society and the grove. The best part is you can get here in just one of gas.