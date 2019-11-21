One Tank Trip: A trip to The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier is a national historic Landmark and a resort that has been welcoming guests since 1778. The Greenbrier hotel was designed by Dorothy Draper and her eclectic taste is one reason why the greenbrier is so iconic. The Greenbrier is also famous for being a bunker during the cold war.

“The bunker was built during the cold war to protect Congress from a nuclear attack from the soviet union, luckily they never had to use it,” said Cam Huffmen Director of Public Relations. The bunker hosts tours for all visitors interested in seeing it.

There is also a ton of other activities at the hotel that are open to the public. For example, you can go ice skating or watch a movie in a theater that has a 1950’s charm.

Cam Huffmen says this is a great place for families and couples without kids. There is something for you at The Greenbrier.

Whether you want to go the secret bunker, or just have greenbrier’s famous ice cream you should definitely check this place out.