EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
One Student Is Helping To Make A Difference
By Daniella HankeyAug 01, 2018, 04:44 am
9
BECKLEY , WV (WOAY)- One WVU Tech student is helping young girls to explore new careers in computer science.
Jordan Bowen, a WVU Tech Computer Science Student implemented a new camp called GIRLS which teaches middle-school students about robotics and coding with lego-based robotics and scratch programming.
The program is a fertile ground for discussing computer science careers.
The topic was a hit with students like Kyndall Dooley. In that long hallway, the seventh-grader celebrated a successful robot run alongside her teammates.
“We learned how to program a robot, which is a lot of coding. We made it complete a whole maze without touching any of the tape lines,” she said.
Dooley said she wants to be an orthodontist one day, but GIRLS drew her attention because she wanted to learn more about technology and coding. Three days later, she was a confident coder.
“Programming is really fun, and I wanted to learn how to do it better. It’s great, even though it’s a challenge,” she said.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-