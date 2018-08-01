One Student Is Helping To Make A Difference

BECKLEY , WV (WOAY)- One WVU Tech student is helping young girls to explore new careers in computer science.

Jordan Bowen, a WVU Tech Computer Science Student implemented a new camp called GIRLS which teaches middle-school students about robotics and coding with lego-based robotics and scratch programming.

The program is a fertile ground for discussing computer science careers.

The topic was a hit with students like Kyndall Dooley. In that long hallway, the seventh-grader celebrated a successful robot run alongside her teammates.

“We learned how to program a robot, which is a lot of coding. We made it complete a whole maze without touching any of the tape lines,” she said.

Dooley said she wants to be an orthodontist one day, but GIRLS drew her attention because she wanted to learn more about technology and coding. Three days later, she was a confident coder.

“Programming is really fun, and I wanted to learn how to do it better. It’s great, even though it’s a challenge,” she said.