One Sheriff’s Department Is Making Sure Students Are Safe During Prom

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Local high schools throughout Fayette County are preparing for their senior proms and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is helping to make sure everyone stays safe.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies will be visiting each high school in Fayette County to speak with students about safety during prom season.

Deputies will be discussing some of the following topics: dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Deputies will also be offering graphic illustrations of the results of wrong vehicle operation, including displaying wrecked and mangled vehicles at each high school.

