One Raleigh County School To Hold Active Shooter Drill Today

Apr 12, 2018, 09:25 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One Raleigh County School is conducting a safety/active shooter drill today.

The Academy of Careers and Technology is conducting safety/active shooter drills this morning and afternoon.

Please know that these are only drills.

