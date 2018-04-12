Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
One Raleigh County School To Hold Active Shooter Drill Today
By Tyler BarkerApr 12, 2018, 09:25 am
8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One Raleigh County School is conducting a safety/active shooter drill today.
The Academy of Careers and Technology is conducting safety/active shooter drills this morning and afternoon.
Please know that these are only drills.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.