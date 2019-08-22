CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch
One Person Taken Into Custody After Stabbing In Nicholas County
By Yazmin RodriguezAug 22, 2019, 09:28 am
CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Two people are currently in the hospital after a stabbing incident.
According to documents, officers responded to Log Road in Craigsville today in reference to a stabbing. The accused, David Wayne Workman was taken into custody. Two victims were transported to SRMC. This matter is still under investigation.
