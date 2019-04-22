Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One person stabbed on Rails-To-Trails in Beckley

Tyler Barker Apr 22, 2019, 15:50 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is sent to the hospital after a stabbing incident on the Rails-To-Trails in Beckley.

At around 2 pm, Beckley Police responded to an assault call on the Rails-To-Trails.  One man was stabbed by another man and sent to a nearby hospital, with critical conditions.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story. 

