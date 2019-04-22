FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
One person stabbed on Rails-To-Trails in Beckley
By Tyler BarkerApr 22, 2019, 15:50 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is sent to the hospital after a stabbing incident on the Rails-To-Trails in Beckley.
At around 2 pm, Beckley Police responded to an assault call on the Rails-To-Trails. One man was stabbed by another man and sent to a nearby hospital, with critical conditions.
Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com