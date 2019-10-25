One person shot, suspect in custody

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office says they have a suspect in custody after a shooting this morning.

Around 7:57 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the Lewisburg area with help from the Lewisburg Police Department and State Police. One person was injured, but the extent of that person’s injuries are unclear.

Deputies assure that there is no danger to the public as the suspected shooter is in custody.

