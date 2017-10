Advertisement



UPDATE: 5pm — Police say Jerry Lee Miller of Kenna shot the man at the store about 3pm Wednesday. The suspect in the shooting, the man shot and three others were inside the store at the time of the incident.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest details.

MONTGOMERY– One person has been shot at the Family Dollar in Montgomery on 2nd Avenue. The call came in around 3pm Wednesday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Stick with NewsWatch for the latest.

Related

Comments

comments