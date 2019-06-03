Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News One Person Is Dead After Car Accident In Greebrier County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

One Person Is Dead After Car Accident In Greebrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 03, 2019, 12:42 pm

41
0

CALDWELL, WV (WOAY) -A Virginia man is dead after a vehicle accident in Greenbrier County.

On Saturday, June 01, 2019, at approximately 8:01 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 at the Howards Creek Bridge near Mill Creek Road in Caldwell.

The single occupant vehicle was westbound on US Route 60 when it ran off of the roadway on the south side and went over the embankment.  The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest near the creek.

The driver, identified as George Forest Hill, age 50 of Covington, VA, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Corporal T. C. Webber, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.  Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and Lewisburg Police Department provided on-scene assistance.

Previous PostWest Virginia Senate passes broad GOP education bill
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X