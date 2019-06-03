One Person Is Dead After Car Accident In Greebrier County

CALDWELL, WV (WOAY) -A Virginia man is dead after a vehicle accident in Greenbrier County.

On Saturday, June 01, 2019, at approximately 8:01 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on US Route 60 at the Howards Creek Bridge near Mill Creek Road in Caldwell.

The single occupant vehicle was westbound on US Route 60 when it ran off of the roadway on the south side and went over the embankment. The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest near the creek.

The driver, identified as George Forest Hill, age 50 of Covington, VA, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Corporal T. C. Webber, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer. Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and Lewisburg Police Department provided on-scene assistance.