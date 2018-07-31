BREAKING NEWS
One Person Is Dead After A Shooting at Mountain Lake Campground In Nicholas County

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 31, 2018, 17:40 pm

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A shooting at Mountain Lake Campground leaves one woman dead.

On July 29, 2018, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a shooting incident at Mountain Lake Campground area, near Summersville.  When deputies arrived they found the victim, Kathy King, 49, of Lincoln County with a gunshot wound.  The weapon used was a 9mm pistol.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information is very limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

 

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker

