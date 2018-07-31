One Person Is Dead After A Shooting at Mountain Lake Campground In Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A shooting at Mountain Lake Campground leaves one woman dead.

On July 29, 2018, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a shooting incident at Mountain Lake Campground area, near Summersville. When deputies arrived they found the victim, Kathy King, 49, of Lincoln County with a gunshot wound. The weapon used was a 9mm pistol.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information is very limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.