One person injured in Greenbrier County Shooting

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, February 21, 2019, at approximately 4:04 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the Rainelle Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in Leslie, WV.

The subsequent investigation revealed that a dispute between neighbors had resulted in one of the individuals being injured by gunfire.

Annie Mitchell Sewell, of Leslie, was shot by Amanda J. Massie, also of Leslie. Ms. Sewell was flown to a Charleston hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Ms. Massie was taken into custody without incident and was charged with one count of unlawful wounding and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Deputy J. F. Kelley, of the Greenbrier County Sheriffs Office, is the investigating officer.