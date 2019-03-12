Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Person Injured After Fayette County Vehicle Rollover

Terell BaileyBy Mar 11, 2019, 20:00 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY,WV (WOAY) – One section of Route 19 was closed, after a vehicle rollover left one person trapped.

Fayette County dispatchers say, they received a call about a rollover and entrapment shortly before 7:00 P.M.

The accident occurred along Route 19 near Carfego road after a vehicle flipped over the hill. The person inside the vehicle was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Multiples emergency officials responded to the scene including West Virginia State Police, General ambulance, Jan Care, Mt. Hope Fire Department and Oak Hill Fire Department.

As of 8:30 P.M. the roadway is reopened. No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Dispatchers tell Newswatch, Division of Highway workers will be fixing the guardrail soon.

