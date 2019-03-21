FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
One Person injured After Crash Involving Ambulance In Beckley
By Tyler BarkerMar 21, 2019, 19:08 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person has been sent to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance.
According to officials, a white car hit a Jan Care Ambulance on Robert C Byrd Drive in front of Rhonda’s Pharmacy around 6:30 pm.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com