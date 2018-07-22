Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Person Injured After Being Hit By Car in Raleigh County

Terell BaileyBy Jul 22, 2018, 00:10 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One person has been transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car.

According to dispatchers, they received the call just before 10:00 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit along Robert C Bryd Dr. in front of Crossroads Mall.

The extent of the injuries the pedestrian sustained are unknown at this time. Crews are actively on-scene investigating.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan Care and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use another roadway as that section of Robert C Bryd Dr. has been shutdown until further notice.

